IGP orders police to assist admin in rain-affected areas

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan has directed Punjab Police to extend full support to the district administration in relief activities in view of heavy rains in different districts of the province.

The IGP directed all RPOs, DPOs that police teams as well as Traffic Wardens, Dolphin, Peru and PHP personnel to extend all possible assistance to the district administration in relief activities.

Punjab IG Police Rao Sardar Ali issued these instructions to all the supervisory officers of the province in view of the ongoing spell of monsoon rains.

He said that in areas with heavy rains, police officers should maintain close coordination with the district administration and rescue agencies and traffic wardens, dolphin officials and Peru teams should provide all possible help and guidance to the citizens trapped in the rains.  IG Punjab said that police teams should be on high alert in all the districts of the province including Rawalpindi where there is a danger of flood in streams and rivers. He stressed upon deployment of additional teams to protect precious human lives in any emergency.  IG Punjab directed that all District Traffic Officers including CTO Lahore should take special measures under personal supervision to keep the traffic flowing on the highways in the rain and instead of sitting in the offices during the rains, the traffic officers should conduct field visits for smooth flow of traffic.

Instructing the officers, IG Punjab said that police teams should play their full role in relief activities in areas where there is a danger of urban flooding and take joint steps with the administration to protect the citizens from power poles, wires and gutters in heavy rains. IG Punjab said that special teams should be formed during the monsoon season to provide timely assistance to the citizens and protect their lives and property. He said that patrolling of riverine check posts should be undertaken by motor boats and close coordination should be maintained with institutions so that there is no delay in taking timely action in case of emergency.

 

 

