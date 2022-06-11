NATIONAL

Number of cinema houses in across Pakistan shrinks to 135

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: As many as 846 popular cinema halls have been demolished in various parts of country including Hyderabad during the last 3 decades.

According to a report of Pakistan Film data base, the number of cinema halls in  Pakistan have reached to 135 which was 981 in last 3 decades..

In Sindh including Karachi division, there were almost 257 cinemas, out of which 218 cinema halls were demolished while only 39 cinema houses were in running condition.

In Punjab there were almost 611 cinema halls including Lahore but now 90 cinema houses were exists in the province,

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa there were 68 cinema halls but now number of packed houses reduced to 06 only.

In Baluchistan there were around 24 cinema halls in last 3 decades but there are only 3 cinemas.

In Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir no cinema house exists at present.

The cinemas in Hyderabad whose buildings demolished included Rahat, Nishat, Shalimar, Odeon, Qaiser, Shams, Hill top, Firdous, Elite, Capri, Bombino, Venus, Koh-e-Noor,Chandni, New Majestic, Noor Mahal, Chiragh Mahal, Shaheen and Sangeet, Pakistan and Marvi of Hyderabad, however only two cinemas Bombino and Shahab are in running condition and screens movies.

Staff Report

