World

‘How to murder your husband’ writer found guilty of killing spouse

By AFP

LOS ANGELES: A US romance novelist who wrote an essay entitled “How To Murder Your Husband” has been convicted of killing her spouse.

A jury in Portland, Oregon, took just eight hours on Wednesday to return a guilty verdict against Nancy Crampton Brophy for shooting dead Daniel Brophy.

Prosecutors said the writer, whose “Wrong Never Felt So Right” series of novels include “The Wrong Husband” and “The Wrong Lover,” had been struggling financially before she shot her husband twice through the heart in June 2018 at a culinary institute where he worked.

Crampton Brophy, 71, had denied the charge, insisting security camera footage that put her at the scene of the crime merely showed her scouting for writerly inspiration.

She also claimed a missing gun police believe was the murder weapon had been bought as part of research for a novel, and denied the hundreds of thousands of dollars in life assurance she stood to gain were a motive for murder.

Crampton Brophy’s lawyers said they would appeal the second-degree murder conviction, The Oregonian newspaper reported.

“Nancy Brophy loved her husband,” attorney Kristen Winemiller told the jury at the trial. “You can see that in her eyes every time she talked about him. Her eyes lit up, they absolutely twinkled.”

Crampton Brophy was arrested in September 2018, and has been in custody ever since.

Prosecutor Shawn Overstreet laid out reams of evidence showing how Crampton Brophy had plotted to kill her husband, who was 63.

“It’s not just about the money. It’s about the lifestyle Nancy desired that Dan could not give her,” he said during the trial.

Crampton Brophy had rejected claims of penury when she took to the stand last week, insisting her monetary woes had long been resolved.

“I do better with Dan alive financially than I do with Dan dead,” she said.

“Where is the motivation I would ask you? An editor would laugh and say, ‘I think you need to work harder on this story, you have a big hole in it.’”

Crampton Brophy, who faces life in prison, will be sentenced at a later date.

The blog post “How to kill your husband,” which is still readily available online, discusses methods and motivations for dispatching an unwanted spouse.

These include financial gain and the use of a firearm, although it notes guns are “loud, messy, require some skill.”

“But the thing I know about murder is that every one of us have it in him/her when pushed far enough,” the essay says.

Previous articleAngry Langer blames ‘politics’ for quitting as Australia coach
Next articleChina offers South Pacific nations security, free trade agreements
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

China offers South Pacific nations security, free trade agreements

BEIJING: China has put forward plans to dramatically expand security and economic cooperation with South Pacific nations, in what one regional leader called a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Yasin Malik jailed for life amid protests, worldwide condemnation

New Delhi: An Indian court sentenced the illegally-detained Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik, to life imprisonment in concocted cases...
Read more
World

US Treasury official heads to India to discuss Russian oil purchases

WASHINGTON: A Biden administration official headed to India on Tuesday to talk with officials and private industry about U.S. sanctions, the Treasury Department said,...
Read more
World

Xi Jinping stresses people-centered philosophy of human rights development

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday said the people's sense of gain, happiness and security has been enhanced which is the most important criterion...
Read more
World

Turkey says warming Israel ties will help Palestinians

JERUSALEM: Turkey's diplomatic thaw with Israel will help the Palestinians, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Wednesday, in the first trip to Israel by Ankara's...
Read more
World

Iraq man living in Ohio plotted assassination of George W. Bush, FBI says

WASHINGTON: An Iraqi man who came to the United States two years ago and applied for asylum hatched a plot to assassinate former President...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Angry Langer blames ‘politics’ for quitting as Australia coach

SYDNEY: Justin Langer has blamed "politics" for contributing to his exit as Australian cricket coach despite guiding the team to an Ashes thrashing of...

Calling off sit-in, Imran issues ultimatum to govt to hold snap elections

The Spaniard raised at Barcelona who made Hong Kong football history

Epaper – May 26-2022 LHR

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.