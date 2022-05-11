Covid-19 daily report: 66 new cases, one death

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded 66 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, the Ministry of National Health Services said on Wednesday.

The tally of infected people increased to 1,528,897 after adding the new cases, according to data released by the ministry.

A total of 30,376 people have died from Covid-19 in Pakistan with one more death registered on Tuesday, showed the data.

On Tuesday, 15,370 tests for Covid-19 were conducted in Pakistan while the positivity rate stood at 0.43 percent.

Currently, there are 98 active cases that are in critical condition recorded in the country.