Covid-19 daily report: 66 new cases, one death

By Staff Report
TOPSHOT - A man waits to get himself inoculated with the Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination centre in Karachi on May 14, 2021. (Photo by Rizwan TABASSUM / AFP) (Photo by RIZWAN TABASSUM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded 66 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, the Ministry of National Health Services said on Wednesday.

The tally of infected people increased to 1,528,897 after adding the new cases, according to data released by the ministry.

A total of 30,376 people have died from Covid-19 in Pakistan with one more death registered on Tuesday, showed the data.

On Tuesday, 15,370 tests for Covid-19 were conducted in Pakistan while the positivity rate stood at 0.43 percent.

Currently, there are 98 active cases that are in critical condition recorded in the country.

Staff Report

New Zealand fully reopens to the world in August: Ardern

WELLINGTON: New Zealand will fully reopen to the world in August, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Wednesday, ending one of the toughest anti-Covid-19...

