ICC clears former cricketer of fixing charges after being accused by Umar Akmal

The International Cricket Council has cleared former Pakistan cricketer Mansoor Akhtar of fixing charges.

Mansoor Akhtar was accused by batter Umar Akmal of approaching him for fixing in Canada’s Global T20 League in 2019.

Umar Akmal had reported the matter to PCB’s anti-corruption unit and the event organizers. Umar played for Winnipeg Hawks where Mansoor Akhtar was also part of the team management.

According to the letter sent to the 64-year-old, ICC Anti-Corruption Unit Senior Manager Steve Richardson clarified that no fixing charge was being levelled against him.

“I am writing to inform you of the outcome of the investigation into the corrupt approach that was allegedly made by you to a player in October 2019. This information has previously been notified to you via WhatsApp,” the letter stated.

“The investigation has now concluded, and the ICC will not be laying any charges against you. Decisions are made taking into account many factors however, if any further evidence comes to notice the ICC reserves the right to reopen the investigation. We would like to thank you for your cooperation with the investigation,” it further added.

It must be noted that Mansoor played 19 Tests and 41 ODIs between 1980 and 1990.