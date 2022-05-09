Sports

ICC clears former cricketer of fixing charges after being accused by Umar Akmal

By Agencies

The International Cricket Council has cleared former Pakistan cricketer Mansoor Akhtar of fixing charges.

Mansoor Akhtar was accused by batter Umar Akmal of approaching him for fixing in Canada’s Global T20 League in 2019.

Umar Akmal had reported the matter to PCB’s anti-corruption unit and the event organizers. Umar played for Winnipeg Hawks where Mansoor Akhtar was also part of the team management.

According to the letter sent to the 64-year-old, ICC Anti-Corruption Unit Senior Manager Steve Richardson clarified that no fixing charge was being levelled against him.

“I am writing to inform you of the outcome of the investigation into the corrupt approach that was allegedly made by you to a player in October 2019. This information has previously been notified to you via WhatsApp,” the letter stated.

“The investigation has now concluded, and the ICC will not be laying any charges against you. Decisions are made taking into account many factors however, if any further evidence comes to notice the ICC reserves the right to reopen the investigation. We would like to thank you for your cooperation with the investigation,” it further added.

It must be noted that Mansoor played 19 Tests and 41 ODIs  between 1980 and 1990.

Previous articleAngry Zverev says ATP needs to allow him some early nights
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Angry Zverev says ATP needs to allow him some early nights

Alexander Zverev said he had no chance in the Madrid Open final on Sunday because of the way the tournament had been organised. Zverev succumbed...
Read more
Sports

PCB to identify Rawalpindi’s backup for ODI series against West Indies

RAWALPINDI: The expected long march of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) in Islamabad has put Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to think over a possible change in...
Read more
Sports

Kim Bi-O wins maiden Asian Tour title

SEOUL: Kim Bi-O thrilled huge home crowds to win his maiden Asian Tour title at the Maekyung Open on Sunday, coming home two shots clear of...
Read more
Sports

ODI series scrapped from Pakistan’s upcoming tour of Sri Lanka

The three one-day international (ODI) matches that were part of the Green Shirts' planned tour of Sri Lanka have been scrapped, it emerged on...
Read more
Sports

Too early to talk about international Test comeback, says Mohammad Amir

Left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir has refused to rule out an international Test comeback but remained hesitant while speaking about it, saying that he is...
Read more
Sports

Virat Kohli registers third golden duck in IPL 2022

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli has bagged his third golden duck in the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). His...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

PCB to identify Rawalpindi’s backup for ODI series against West Indies

RAWALPINDI: The expected long march of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) in Islamabad has put Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to think over a possible change in...

Kim Bi-O wins maiden Asian Tour title

Iran confirms upcoming visit of Qatar’s Emir to Tehran

Russian ambassador doused in red by anti-war protesters in Poland

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.