Sharif for early completion of welfare projects

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed his government to complete the ongoing public welfare projects on a priority basis.

He was talking to Planning Commission Deputy Chairman Jahanzeb Khan and was apprised of the development projects.

The prime minister said public welfare projects will no longer suffer from criminal negligence as the journey of development has started from where it stopped.

Sharif also said the economic progress of the country will be ensured through continuation of concrete policies.

The prime minister said not a single rupee of the national exchequer will be wasted.

He also directed to make the Planning Commission more active and ensure cooperation between ministries and divisions.

Furthermore, Sharif also reiterated the resolve to speed up the process of development in the country that remained halted for four years.

He was talking to former Gilgit-Baltistan chief minister Hafeez ur-Rehman who called on him in Islamabad and congratulated him on assuming the office.

Sharif said the welfare of the people is the topmost priority of the government.

Speaking on the occasion, Rehman said the approval of hospital in Chilas equipped with world-class facilities, is no less than a blessing for the people of the area.

He said the approval of the Babusar tunnel for the year-round flow of traffic will not only boost tourism but also the transportation and economic activities