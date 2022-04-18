NATIONAL

Election for NA deputy speaker to be held on Wednesday

By INP

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly secretariat on Monday issued a schedule for the election of the NA deputy speaker slot.

The seat had fallen vacant after Qasim Suri resigned from the post following the no-confidence motion submitted against him by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

According to the schedule, the election for the vacant seat of deputy speaker will take place on Wednesday while nomination papers for the election can be submitted to the NA secretary till 12 pm on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) nominated Zahid Akram Durrani for the office of the deputy speaker.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) lawmaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf was elected as 22nd speaker of the National Assembly unopposed on April 16.

Ashraf, who had previously served as the prime minister, was administered the oath by PML-N’s Ayaz Sadiq.

The office of the speaker had fallen vacant after former speaker Asad Qaiser tendered his resignation in line with the PTI’s decision minutes before the voting on the no-confidence motion against the former prime minister Imran Khan on April 9.

