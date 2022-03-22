NATIONAL

CJP forms larger bench to hear presidential reference seeking opinion on Article 63 (A)

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial on Tuesday constituted a five-member larger bench to hear the presidential reference seeking the apex court’s opinion on Article 63 (A) and a petition of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

The larger bench, headed by the CJP and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Muneeb Akhtar and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel, will hear the presidential reference, seeking interpretation of Article 63 (A) of the Constitution, and the SCBA petition for restraining political parties from holding public meetings in Islamabad before voting on the no-confidence motion.

According to the supplementary cause list, the hearing for the presidential reference and the SCBA’s petition would be held at 1pm on Thursday.

APP

