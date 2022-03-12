Sports

England erase deficit for loss of one wicket in second innings against WI

By Reuters

England erased their deficit from the first innings for the loss of just one wicket in the first session on day four of the first Test against West Indies on Friday.

Joe Root (20) and Zak Crawley (45) were unbeaten as England advanced to 72 for one at lunch in their second innings, an overall lead of eight runs in North Sound on the island of Antigua.

Test debutant Alex Lees (6) was the player to go, the left-hander trapped lbw by Kemar Roach for the second time in the match.

Roach set up the dismissal nicely, sending down several balls outside off during his spell before angling one back in and rapping Lees on the front pad.

The inevitable review showed the ball would have cannoned into leg stump, sending the disappointed opener on his way for a cumulative contribution of 10 runs for the match.

Earlier, West Indies were all out for 375 in their first innings.

The hosts added only two runs to their overnight score before losing their final wicket when Jayden Seales was out lbw for a duck to spinner Jack Leach on the third ball of the day.

Nkrumah Bonner top-scored for West Indies with a marathon nine hour-plus 123, while captain Kraigg Brathwaite (55) was the only other player to reach a half century.

The England bowlers shared the spoils, with Ben Stokes, Craig Overton and Leach each getting two wickets.

Five sessions remain in a Test that to date has provided bowlers with little help on a slow flat pitch.

The match is the first in a three-Test series in the Caribbean, where England have enjoyed only one series victory in the past half century.

Previous articleFundamentals of Russia-Ukraine ongoing War
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Ramiz reflects on Rawalpindi Test, reiterates plans on pitches

A dour draw on a lifeless pitch in Rawalpindi in many ways doused the enthusiasm of Pakistan’s cricket fans seeing Australia play in their...
Read more
Sports

Football giants Chelsea’s future in jeopardy after Britain freezes owner Roman Abramovich’s assets

Unpreceded restrictions were placed on Chelsea's ability to operate by the British government on Thursday after owner Roman Abramovich was targeted in sanctions. Abramovich was...
Read more
Sports

David Warner wants a better pitch for 2nd Test against Pakistan

Australia opener David Warner said he hopes for an improved pitch for the second Test in Karachi after the visitors could claim only four...
Read more
Sports

New Zealand beat India by 62 runs at Women’s World Cup

WELLINGTON: Host New Zealand finally produced a performance to catch the attention of its main rivals at the Women’s Cricket World Cup when it...
Read more
Sports

Imam-ul-Haq makes a name for himself, relatively speaking

KARACHI: Opener Imam-ul-Haq has shed some of the burden of being the nephew of a legend with a century in each innings against Australia...
Read more
Sports

Australia look to second spinner after Rawalpindi stalemate

KARACHI: Australia are likely to play two spinners as they go in search of a win in Saturday's second Test in Karachi after Pakistan...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Editorials

Allies want their pound of flesh

The govern0ent’s schemes to foil the no-confidence move inside and outside the National Assembly are being found to be unworkable. The opposition had plans...

The constitutional limits

ECP issues notice to PM for attending Lower Dir rally

Milk, a basic commodity

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.