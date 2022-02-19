NATIONAL

Cabinet approves amendments to Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016: Fawad

By News Desk
APP44-08 ISLAMABAD: February 08 – Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain addressing the book launching ceremony of " Imran Khan Aur Naya Pakistan" . APP photo by Irfan Mahmood

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Saturday that a proposed law related to the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) code of conduct has been sent to the cabinet for approval.

Taking to Twitter, the information minister said that law related to amendments in the ECP’s code of conduct has been sent to the federal cabinet for approval.

“The ministers and lawmakers would be able to attend public gatherings after the approval of ECP code of conduct bill,” the minister revealed.

Earlier on February 7, the ECP had disqualified Umar Amin Gandapur, brother of Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur, from contesting local body elections for violating the code of conduct announced by the commission for the local government elections.

The ECP had also directed Ali Amin Gandapur not to attend any political gathering or corner meeting till the culmination of the polls.

However, on the next day, the Islamabad High Court had suspended the ECP’s order to disqualify Umar Amin Gandapur from contesting the polls.

Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016:

Later on Saturday, Fawad told a news outlet that the federal cabinet has given the approval for a presidential ordinance to amend the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca), 2016.

He said the approval for the ordinance was obtained through circulation.

He said under the amendments, defaming individuals on social media would be declared a punishable offence and courts would be obliged to give a verdict on cases registered under Peca within six months.

According to reports, an ordinance amending the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 would be issued soon.

News Desk

