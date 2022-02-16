IHC reserves verdict on admission of Vawda’s petition against disqualification

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) reserved its verdict on the maintainability of a petition of former Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) senator Faisal Vawda challenging his lifetime disqualification from parliament for concealing his American nationality at the time of contesting for a National Assembly seat in the 2018 general elections.

Last week, the commission after disqualifying Vawda also directed him to return the pay and perks he received first as an MP and later as a senator within two months.

He subsequently filed an appeal with the court on Tuesday, arguing the commission lacked jurisdiction to invoke Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution — which pertains to the qualification of members of Parliament — and to disqualify him for life since it was not a court of law.

While referring to the IHC order on his previous petition against the ECP proceedings, his appeal said the commission was directed by the court to “probe the issue of falsity or otherwise of the affidavit expeditiously as per a judgement of the Supreme Court”.

The news of his dual nationality emerged in January 2020 when, citing documents, a report published in The News claimed Vawda was a dual national at the time of filing his nomination papers to the commission to contest the NA-249 (Karachi West-II) seat.

The report said he submitted his papers on June 11, 2018, which were approved a week later on June 18. But he applied for the renunciation of his nationality with the US consulate at Karachi four days later on June 22.

He remained an American national even after the scrutiny of his papers was completed.

The Supreme Court has ruled that candidates holding dual nationality are to submit a renunciation certificate of the foreign nationality along with their nomination papers.

The petitions against Vawda were filed by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MP Qadir Mandokhail and two others in the ECP on January 21, 2020, calling for the parliamentarian’s disqualification.

Later in 2020, a citizen, Dost Ali, also filed a similar petition against him, calling for his disqualification.

Vawda resigned from his National Assembly seat in March last year hours before he was elected to the Upper House.

The verdict also withdrew the notification of his victory. It further said the vote Vawda cast in the Senate elections on March 10 as a member of the National Assembly was also “invalid”.