World

Modi’s party eyes big win as key Indian state votes

By AFP
ALLAHABAD, INDIA - DECEMBER 21: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a rally on December 21, 2021 in Allahabad, India. Modi visited the governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s strongholds in Uttar Pradesh, as India's economy emerges from Covid-19 and against the backdrop of sectarian tensions within the country increasing. Modi held the rallies as part of his "Vision of Prime Minister to empower the women" campaign in which the campaign transfers money to the accounts of self-help groups, benefiting around 1.6 million women members of the groups, local media said. (Photo by Ritesh Shukla/Getty Images)

NEW DELHI: Polls opened Thursday in India’s most populous state in a test of the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist agenda in the face of trenchant unemployment, rising inflation and the coronavirus pandemic.

Uttar Pradesh has struggled through India’s economic downturn, and Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is keen to prove it still holds sway in the bellwether state, home to more than 200 million people.

A strong win in the northern Hindi-speaking heartland will give the BJP a boost ahead of national elections in 2024 when it will seek a third straight victory under Modi.

Opinion polls have indicated that the BJP will retain power in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly — something no party has done since 1985 — with an increased vote share.

The battleground region has a larger population than Brazil and in national elections sends more lawmakers to parliament than any other state, accounting for 80 of the 543 seats in the lower house.

In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP is led by firebrand Hindu monk and incumbent chief minister Yogi Adityanath, whose charisma and sharp tongue have won him fans and critics alike.

Adityanath, 49, has been accused of stoking religious divisions to woo Hindu voters, who make up 80 percent of the state electorate.

The saffron-robed ascetic has been outspoken in his Hindu nationalist rhetoric during campaigning for the staggered seven-phase polls, riling the state’s minority Muslim population.

The BJP’s main rival is the Samajwadi (Socialist) Party, led by Akhilesh Yadav who has been seeking to tap into discontent over job losses and rising prices since the first wave of the pandemic hit the country in 2020.

Keen to make up lost ground, the BJP has promised a job for at least one member of each family and free electricity for farmers — a key voting bloc — if it retains power.

The first phase of polling Thursday will see more than 22 million voters cast their ballots for 58 assembly seats.

Counting will take place on March 10 after all seven voting phases.

Previous articleUS inflation might have hit a new 40-year high in January
Next articlePakistanis discover traditional China in celebrating Spring Festival
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

US inflation might have hit a new 40-year high in January

WASHINGTON: With American consumers spending freely and many supply chains still snarled, year-over-year inflation may have notched yet another four-decade high in January. The factors...
Read more
World

US comedian Bob Saget died of ‘head trauma,’ family says

MIAMI: US comedian and actor Bob Saget, whose sudden death last month at a Florida hotel shocked Hollywood, was determined to have died of...
Read more
World

UN migration agency appeals for $589m to support Afghanistan, neighbouring countries

GENEVA: The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) launched an international appeal Tuesday for more than $589 million to respond to the urgent humanitarian and...
Read more
NATIONAL

China showers praises on PM Imran Khan for attending opening ceremony of Beijing Olympics

China on Wednesday showered praises on Prime Minister Imran Khan for attending the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics Winter Games despite a boycott...
Read more
World

Judicial Murder of Afzal Guru is question mark on conscience of the so-called ‘secular Indian elite’: Shehryar Afridi

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi Wednesday said that the Judicial Murder of Kashmiri trader Afzal Guru is a...
Read more
World

Abu Dhabi gas blast raises jitters after recent drone, missile attacks

A gas explosion in downtown Abu Dhabi prompted a warning of a possible attack early on Wednesday following a series of recent drone and...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Punjab to conduct trial in Lankan man killing inside Lahore prison

LAHORE: Punjab government has notified to shift the trial in the killing of Priyantha Kumara, a Sri Lanka national employed by a Sialkot business,...

Imran honours high-performing ministers, stresses innovation for improved results

NCOC daily report: 3,914 new cases, 47 deaths from Covid-19

Dar says won’t return but ready to take Senate oath ‘virtually’

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.