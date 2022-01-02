NATIONAL

Punjab govt will also provide health card to Nawaz Sharif, family: Yasmin Rashid

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Sunday said that the provincial government has promised to provide a health card to all the citizens, therefore, Nawaz Sharif and his family will also be able to benefit from this facility.

Speaking to the media in Lahore, Dr Rashid said that the issuance of the Naya Pakistan health card in Punjab is continuing at a rapid pace.

“Patients with health cards are also visiting private hospitals,” she said. “The health card will be given to the head of a family, while they must ensure the registration of their children as well.”

Answering a question, Dr Rashid said that the provincial government will ensure that everyone, irrespective of their political affiliation, will be able to benefit from the health card.

“We will also be providing a health card to Nawaz Sharif and his children,” she said, adding that “the government has never claimed that the facility will only be for PTI or PPP members; this facility is for everyone.”

Talking about the rapid increase of the new coronavirus variant, Omicron, Dr Rashid said: “Omicron could affect more people and, so far, 170 cases of the variant have been registered in Punjab.”

Dr Rashid further briefed the media about the coronavirus situation in Lahore and said that the positivity rate is still at 3.8 % in the city.

She pointed out that in public gatherings, especially wedding events, citizens are not following the government’s mandated standard operating procedures (SOPs) or taking precautions.

“Wearing masks and ensuring social distancing is the only way to protect oneself from Omicron,” she said.

She further vowed to include Pakistan in the list of polio-free countries.

Previous articleIsraeli jets pound Gaza after rocket fire
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

ISLAMABAD

Capital set to brace new Omicron wave as 18 fresh cases reported

ISLAMABAD: Federal Capital Sunday registered a new rise in cases of new COVID-19 strain "Omicron" as the authorities reported eighteen fresh cases of the...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM Khan urges scholars to help youth deal with corruption, sex crimes

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed concern over sharp increase in corruption and sex crimes in societies across the globe and urged scholars...
Read more
NATIONAL

Chinese Embassy celebrates 70 years of Pak-China diplomatic relations

ISLAMABAD: All Pakistan-China Friendship Association (PCFA) in partnership with Embassy of China in Pakistan held a well-attended online award ceremony for the participating students...
Read more
NATIONAL

China donates Study Centre for Balochistan women at SKB University

QUETTA: Governor of Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha inaugurated China Study Centre (CSC) at Sardar Bahadur Khan Women’s University (SKBWU) Balochistan, according to a...
Read more
NATIONAL

PDM mulling postponing ‘inflation march’ protest

PDM may postpose the 'inflation march' due to the second phase of local bodies polls in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), sources revealed on Sunday. It is pertinent...
Read more
NATIONAL

Punjab govt announces 25,000 jobs in health sector

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid Sunday announced 25,000 jobs besides also detailing the use of Sehat cards that would be provided to the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

Should overseas Pakistanis be allowed to vote in general elections?

For years there has been a debate on whether overseas Pakistanis should be allowed to vote or not. They have felt disenfranchised by their...

China, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh’s Quadrilateral Cooperation 

Reconciliatory talk

Punishing inflation

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.