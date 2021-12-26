University of Turbat to provide equal opportunities to women in every field

TURBAT: Pro Vice Chancellor (PVC), University of Turbat (UoT), Dr. Mansoor Ahmed has said that the University believes to provide opportunities of equal participation to the women in every field of life.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Regional Director Women’s Development Department Balochistan Ms. Shazia Riaz at UoT.

A delegation of Women’s Development Department, Government of Balochistan, led by Regional Director Women Development Department Balochistan visited the University of Turbat and met with Dr. Mansoor Ahmed, Pro-Vice Chancellor, University of Turbat.

During the meeting, they discussed the matters related to the upcoming Women’s Expo 2022 which going to be organized at Turbat in February next year by the Women’s Development Department, Balochistan in collaboration with district administration of Kech.

Dr Mansoor Ahmed appreciated the efforts of Government of Balochistan for holding such an important social festival under the auspices of Women’s Development in Turbat city for the first time.

On behalf of Prof. Dr. Jan Muhammad, Vice Chancellor of the University of Turbat, he assured the visitors for full cooperation during the forthcoming mega event in District Kech.

PVC acknowledged that women can play a very important role in the development of society therefore it is imperative to ensuring their participation in developmental process. He said higher education empowers the women to play their due role in nation building.

The visiting officials also lauded the efforts of Vice Chancellor and his administrative and academic team for creating an academic environment of gender-equality in the University of Turbat where female students are being encouraged and motivated to play their role in every fields of life.

The officials from Women’s Development Department also visited different academic departments of the University and interacted with the teaching faculty and students.