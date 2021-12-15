SAPM promises to provide jobs to 30 students of LCWU in Rehmatullil Alameen Authority

LAHORE: The Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) held 16th Convocation of the University whereas two sessions were also held here on Wednesday on the second day of the convocation.

Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht was chief guest in the first session, while Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Shahbaz Gill was the chief guest in the following session.

During the session, Vice Chancellor LCWU, Prof. Dr. Bushra Mirza informed that 2563 students of the year 2019 and 2943 students of the year 2020 have been awarded degrees in the convocation.

She added that the LCWU has so far awarded 204 PhD degrees, of which 96 degrees were awarded at the current convocation. A total of 3724 degrees of BS, Doctor of Pharmacy and Electrical Engineering were awarded.

Similarly, out of the three affiliated colleges, degrees were awarded to 548 female students of Government Samanabad College for Women in the year 2019 and 521 students in the year 2020.

VC further added that during the convocation degrees were awarded to 654 female students of Government Cooper Road College for Women in the year 2019 and 583 students in the year 2020. Furthermore, degrees were also awarded to 419 female students of Government Gulberg College for the year 2019 and 391 female students of the year 2020.

A total of 1,080 female students were awarded medals and various honors at the convocation. Two female students were awarded Vice Chancellor Gold Medals, 140 female students were awarded Academic Gold Medals, 123 female students were awarded Silver Medals, 762 female students were awarded Academic Rules of Honor, 27 female students were awarded Special Gold Medals and 26 female students were awarded Role of Honor in extra-curricular activities.

During her speech the VC said, “We believe that these young women will be able to meet the modern challenges facing the country with determination by pursuing higher education. Lahore College for Women University is about to complete its centenary journey in 2022 and I am proud to be a part of these centenary celebrations”.

“My organization has shown significant improvement in national and international ranking positions in 2020 and 2021. Lahore College for Women University is going to start construction of its Kala Shah Kaku campus soon. The new campus will provide access to higher education to 20,000 female students from Sheikhupura, Muridke, Kamonki, Gujranwala, Narowal and other surrounding areas,” she said.

Punjab finance minister said in his speech that LCWU was playing a vital role in the development of women and graduates here were contributing to the development of the country.

“Graduating students will embark on a journey of success in their professional lives. Our educational institutions have the potential to be on par with the institutions of any developed country,” he said.

In his address, Shahbaz Gil said that he had taught in universities in the United States for two decades and when he compares American and Pakistani students, he sees more talent and abilities in his homeland.

“In the West, educational institutions and their systems is stable, which makes them more productive. Prime Minister Imran Khan believes in developing institutions and in the name of Smart Business City and RUDA, modern requirements are emerging in Lahore which will create millions of jobs. I promise to give jobs to 30 female students of Lahore College in these institutions. In this regard, the Election Committee will soon start interviewing female students of Lahore College. Our government has created the Rehmat-ul-Aalaamin Authority and some projects of this authority will be established in GC University and LCWU,” Gill announced.

Meanwhile, during the convocation, Associate Professor and Doctor of Philosophy Dr. Fauzia Imran refused to receive her PhD degree from Gill. However, Dr. Fauzia also tweeted in this regard that she did not receive her degree because she did not think that Gill should have been a special guest at the convocation of a prestigious university like LCWU.