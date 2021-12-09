NATIONAL

Islamabad Police’s Amna Baig nominated by US embassy for ‘International Women of Courage’ award

By News Desk

United States embassy has nominated a female officer of Islamabad Police for ‘International Women of Courage’ award which recognizes women around the world for demonstrating exceptional courage and leadership in advocating for peace, justice, human rights, gender equality, and women empowerment.

It is pertinent to note that US Embassy Charge d’affaires Angela P Aggeler announced the nomination of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Amna Baig’s on Thursday, at an event marking the 30th anniversary of the “16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence” campaign.

The “16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence” campaign began in 1991. Today, over 6,000 organisations in approximately 187 countries have participated in the campaign, reaching over 300 million people, according to a press release issued by the embassy.

“Even though gender-based violence is pervasive, it is not inevitable,” Charge d’affaires Aggeler said at the event.

“It can and must be prevented. This is why we take this time each year to reinvigorate our efforts against gender-based violence and to call for greater collective and individual action to prevent and respond to all forms of violence against women.”

The spirit of the original campaign remains as relevant today as it did in 1991, as gender-based violence remains a threat to peace, stability, and economic growth worldwide.

Charge d’affaires Aggeler stated that it was in this spirit that the embassy nominated ASP Baig for the award. In its nomination, the US embassy noted that the officer served as a role model for young Pakistani girls to pursue their dreams despite the obstacles they may face.

It merits mention that ASP Baig is in charge of the law enforcement’s Gender Protection Unit, a government initiative to facilitate women and transgender individuals in their fight against discrimination and injustice.

 

News Desk

