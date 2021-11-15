NATIONAL

PDM to move top court against ‘controversial bills’

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Monday decided to challenge the government’s ‘controversial bills’ in the Supreme Court and ramp up the Opposition alliance’s country-wide protests.

In a virtual meeting held today, with PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in the chair, the alliance tasked JUI-F Senator Kamran Murtaza, PML-N Deputy Secretary Atta Tarar, and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to prepare legal grounds for challenging the bills in the top court, a statement said.

The ‘controversial bills’ include The National Accountability (Third Amendment) Ordinance 2021, electronic voting machine, and the bill which seeks to ‘curtail’ the State Bank of Pakistan’s powers and ‘handing it over to the International Monetary Fund’.

The Opposition leaders have been tasked to consult with lawyers and draft a strategy to challenge the bills in the top court, the statement said.

“The [participants of the meeting decided to call a meeting of PDM’s steering committee on November 22, in which legal suggestions against the government’s bills will be presented,” the statement said.

The steering committee has also been asked to make recommendations for the “decisive” anti-government long march and present them in the PDM leadership’s meeting on November 23.

The Nov 23 meeting will give the final nod for the long march, the statement said.

The next protests:

  • Quetta — Nov 17
  • Peshawar — Nov 20

Apart from Fazl, PML-N’s top leadership, including Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif, Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Qaumi Watan Party Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, Balochistan National Party Chairman Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal, and others were in attendance via video link.

Staff Report

