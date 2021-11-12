Bilawal hopes for more action from joint opposition in parliament, in reconciliation meeting with Fazl

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during the first meeting with Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman since the PPP quit the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) stated that joint parliamentary action on accountability laws and electronic voting machines (EVMs) could result in opposition’s successes in future

It is to note that earlier in April, the PPP had left the PDM in the wake of a show-cause notice being issued to it for nominating PPP leader Yousuf Raza Gilani as the opposition leader in the Senate “in violation of the unanimous decision” of the alliance, which led to a divide in the opposition with both camps flinging criticism at each other. The JUI-F chief had accused the PPP of trying to “stab the opposition movement in its back” in August, while the latter had called on Rehman in September to refrain from “further dividing” the opposition.

However, earlier today, the Bilawal visited Rehman’s residence in Islamabad today along with Gilani and senior PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira.

According to PPP, Bilawal inquired about the JUI-F chief’s health and discussed the country’s political situation with him.

“Joint action in parliament on EVM and accountability laws can lead to more successes. The government’s policies can only be foiled through the parliament,” Bilawal was quoted as saying during the meeting.

The two leaders also discussed and expressed concern over rising inflation in the country.

Bilawal while talking to reporters after the meeting, stated that it was another success for the joint opposition that the government had to cancel the joint session of parliament summoned for Thursday and that “the PM was forced to run away because all political parties in parliament were united and present.”

He went on to add that “We have failed schemes of the NAB (National Accountability Bureau) ordinance, EVMs and undermining the Election Commission of Pakistan till now and the hope is that we will fail every scheme of theirs (government) in the future as well.”

The PPP chairman further said that he was “very happy” that he could talk with Rehman and discuss various issues with him.

During the meeting, Rehman stated that the opposition was playing a united role in the parliament in light of the difficulties being faced by the nation. He said the government had no right to carry out electoral reforms.

“Whatever their suggestions are, we are not ready to accept them at any cost. If it (government) carries out legislation through a false majority then we will liken it to a dictatorial action — this is not the way of the parliament,” Rehman stated.

Bilawal went on to add that “We all should welcome that the parliament has won. The united opposition has dealt a loss to the government in parliament through democratic means and this has always been our stance that work is done and successes achieved in a democratic manner.”

When questioned on the PPP potentially returning to the PDM or supporting a no-confidence motion against the government, both Bilawal and Fazl said those issues had not been discussed in the meeting.