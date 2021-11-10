NATIONAL

Court grants remand of suspects in murder of Sindh journalist by PPP lawmaker

By INP

KARACHI: A district and sessions court in Malir on Wednesday granted physical remand of three suspects in a case pertaining to the murder of a man whose tortured body was found at the farmhouse of a Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) lawmaker.

Police said that the tortured body of 27-year-old Nazim Jokhio was found at the farmhouse of Jam Awais Bijar in Jam Goth on November 3. Later, Bijar along with two others was arrested and remanded in police custody for questioning till November 8.

The first information report (FIR) was registered on the complaint by the victim’s brother, who accused Bijar and his brother PPP MP Jam Abdul Karim Bijar of having a hand in the murder.

Bijar was forced to surrender to the police on November 4, following which a local court sent him on three-day police remand.

The police produced the accused in the court which accepted its request for a remand until November 16.

“The accused had issued threats to Jokhio after his videos on illegal hunting of Houbara bustards went viral [on social media],” the investigation officer (IO) informed the court.

“11 accused have been nominated in the case so far and a clause of kidnapping was also added in the charge sheet,” the IO said.

An autopsy found severe torture marks and bruises all over the body of the deceased.

“Jokhio was subjected to brutal use of force until he died. His body might be tortured even after his death,” police officials said on Tuesday.

The police further revealed that contrary to media reports of Bijar surrendering before the law enforcement, he “didn’t surrender but was forced to surrender himself”.

“He had fled from Karachi to Khuzdar in Balochistan,” according to police. “He later returned Karachi and reported to the police.”

“The case against Awais is purely a case of murder. The police have also initiated an investigation of the murder with the help of data recovered from his mobile phone,” they said.

“The phone locations of other suspects have been spotted,” police said. “We have decided to use the audio and video of victim Jokhio as key evidence in the case.”

Previous articlePML-N urges SC to summon Imran over Daska by-poll fiasco
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PML-N urges SC to summon Imran over Daska by-poll fiasco

ISLAMABAD: PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal said the Supreme Court should also take notice of the alleged rigging in the Daska by-election and summon...
Read more
NATIONAL

Records of 320,000 Punjab soldiers from first world war uncovered

The records of 320,000 troops from the Punjab who fought in the first world war, left unread in a basement for 97 years, have...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP reserves judgement on holding of Sindh LG elections

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) reserved its judgement on holding the local government polls in Sindh while the provincial government sought more...
Read more
NATIONAL

Afghanistan foreign minister due today

ISLAMABAD: The foreign affairs chief of Afghanistan begins a visit to Pakistan today to discuss trade and other ties as the Taliban seek global...
Read more
NATIONAL

SHC orders immediate settlement of retired employees’ insurance claims

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday ordered immediate payment of group insurance claims of the retired employees of the provincial government. A two-judge...
Read more
NATIONAL

India hosts talks on Afghanistan boycotted by Pakistan, China

NEW DELHI: India is hosting today senior security officials from Russia, Iran and five Central Asian countries to discuss the situation in neighbouring Afghanistan...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Afghanistan foreign minister due today

ISLAMABAD: The foreign affairs chief of Afghanistan begins a visit to Pakistan today to discuss trade and other ties as the Taliban seek global...

SHC orders immediate settlement of retired employees’ insurance claims

Australia look to halt Pakistan juggernaut in World Cup semi-final

India hosts talks on Afghanistan boycotted by Pakistan, China

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.