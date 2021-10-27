TLP resumes Islamabad march to avenge minister’s ‘lies’

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party Wednesday announced to resume its long march on Islamabad, accusing Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed of lying that matters between the proscribed group and the government had been settled.

The hardline party announced the march last Friday but postponed it on Sunday night reportedly after receiving assurances from the government that its demands — which include the expulsion of the French ambassador over the 2020 publication of blasphemous caricatures in that country — would be accepted.

Addressing a press conference Tuesday, Ahmed, however, said the government was ready to consider the demands but could not accept their call for the French ambassador to be expelled.

“We are ready for everything but their number one demand to expel the French ambassador, that is difficult for us,” he said.

Thousands of activists from the movement have blocked several busiest roads, demanding the release of their leader, Saad Hussain Rizvi, later adding to it their longtime demand of the expulsion of the French ambassador and severing ties with Paris.

Late Tuesday night, TLP warned it would start its march toward the capital the following morning unless the government honoured its commitment.

“In case demands are not implemented in accordance with the negotiations, the TLP march will head out from Muridke to Islamabad,” the group said in a statement.

Ahmed also appealed to the group, which has paralysed the capital in previous protest marches, to avoid creating a law-and-order situation in Islamabad ahead of a conference of foreign ministers from Islamic countries.

ROADS BLOCKED:

The administrations in Islamabad and Rawalpindi sealed roads linking the twin cities to stop the anticipated entry of the protesters from the TLP party in the capital.

Anticipating protestors, the Rawalpindi administration sealed both sides of Murree Road from Faizabad Interchange to Marir Chowk in Saddar neighbourhood with containers in the wee hours of the morning.

Rawalpindi Metrobus service was also suspended from Saddar to Faizabad until further orders.

A section of Murree Road from Faizabad to Chandni Chowk was also blocked with containers and deployment of police contingents.

School-going children returned to their homes due to blocked roads which also caused blockages for the public.

The situation forced many commuters to walk to their destinations.

Heavy contingents of police have been deployed to protect the section from Faizabad to Sixth Road.

According to reports, the Punjab government has directed district police officers (DPOs) of several districts to deploy forces to tackle any untoward law and order situation.

The demonstrators last night camped near the town of Muridke on the G.T. Road leading to Islamabad, continuing a protest that saw clashes in Lahore last week in which three policemen were killed.

TLP FIASCO

The government outlawed the hardline religious group in April after it blocked main highways, railways and access routes to major cities, assaulting police and burning public property. Four police officers were killed and more than 500 wounded.

The violence erupted after the government detained Rizvi ahead of a planned countrywide anti-France campaign to pressure the Islamabad government to expel the French ambassador in response to the publication of blasphemous cartoons.

In subsequent talks, the TLP presented four main demands. They included the expulsion of the French ambassador, the release of Rizvi and around 1,400 arrested workers, lifting the ban on the group and the dismissal of Minister of Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed.

Relations between Paris and Islamabad worsened last year after President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded by an 18-year-old man of Chechen origin for showing blasphemous cartoons in a class on freedom of speech.

Protests erupted in several Muslim countries over France’s response to the killing of the teacher. The cartoons were reprinted elsewhere as well.

At the time, the government allegedly signed a deal promising to present a resolution in parliament by April 20 to seek approval for the expulsion of the French envoy and to endorse a boycott of French products.