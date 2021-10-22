NATIONAL

Pakistan Army prepared to defend territorial integrity, sovereignty of Pakistan against all odds: COAS

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday said Pakistan Army was prepared to defend territorial integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan against all odds.

The Army Chief visited Bahawalpur and witnessed training activities of formation at Asrani and Khairpur Tamewali (KPT), said an ISPR news release here received.

Interacting with the troops, the COAS emphasized on realistic training in line with the emerging threats and challenges to defeat nefarious designs of our adversaries.

The mechanized troops demonstrated battle drills involved in the operational cycle of the formation including offensive maneuvers.

The COAS also witnessed field firing of different weapon systems at KPT ranges. It included integrated firepower display of various components including Armour, Mechanized Infantry,

Artillery, Air Defence, ATGMs duly supported by Pakistan Air Force and combat aviation.

The COAS appreciated high standards of training and operational preparedness of the formation.

Earlier, on arrival, COAS was received by Corps Commander Bahawalpur Lieutenant General Khalid Zia.

Previous articleA bridge too far?
Next articleEpaper – October 22 ISB 2021
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

TLP to begin ‘long march’ to Islamabad tomorrow

After days of staging protests in Lahore's streets, the banned Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) announced on Thursday that it will start a "long march" towards...
Read more
NATIONAL

Friction between BAP members, CM Kamal continues, Kamal calls no-trust motion ‘negative propaganda’

Disgruntled lawmakers of opposition and ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) have taken refuge in Speaker House over no-confidence motion against CM Jam Kamal. According to...
Read more
FEATURED

Pakistan pledges Rs 5 billion assistance to avert crisis in Afghanistan

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced on Thursday that Pakistan will give humanitarian assistance worth Rs5 billion to Afghanistan to help avert humanitarian crisis...
Read more
NATIONAL

FATF retains Pakistan on grey list, despite lauding progress

On Thursday, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) announced that it is retaining Pakistan on the grey list. FATF President Dr. Marcus Pleyer addressed a...
Read more
NATIONAL

NA debate on bandits turns ugly as PTI comes under ‘friendly fire’

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly session on Wednesday started off with a discussion on bandits that turned ugly and then saw the deputy speaker exchanging...
Read more
NATIONAL

French ambassador cannot be expelled on TLP’s request, says Rasheed

Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Thursday that the French ambassador cannot be expelled from Pakistan at the request of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP). The...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

A bridge too far?

AT PENPOINT The inordinate delay in the issuing of the notification of the new DG ISI has meant many things, but one of the most...

Balochistan cannot accommodate any more

Pakistan and the IMF

TLP to begin ‘long march’ to Islamabad tomorrow

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.