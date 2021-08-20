Pakistan expects Taliban will fulfil promises on women and human rights: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said Islamabad expects that the Taliban will fulfil promises made to the international community regarding women and human rights and will not allow Afghan soil to be used against any other country.

He made the comments during a speech at the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul where he was the chief guest for the Flag Presentation Parade.

“We expect the Taliban to live up to the promises made to the international community of women and human rights and that Afghan soil will not be used against any other country,” he said.

He reiterated that Pakistan wanted national and regional peace and development.

“Pakistan’s sincere efforts in the Afghanistan peace process are for the establishment of a region that is a peaceful, prosperous and economic partner. We have consistently made it clear to the international community that it must play a role in finding a peaceful solution to Afghanistan,” the army chief underscored.

He noted that Pakistan paid a heavy price for unrest in Afghanistan.

Despite its economic woes, Pakistan had sheltered more than three million Afghan refugees for four decades, he added.

The army chief said the army could not remain silent on attempts to criticise Pakistan.

The conspirators and spoilers were the ones who were an obstacle to regional peace, the COAS said.

“We will continue to play our role for peace and stability in Afghanistan. Peace in Afghanistan is essential for the region and especially for the people of Afghanistan,” he said.

He said Pakistan Army is proud of its young officers who continued to lead their men from the front with courage and devotion to defending the freedom of motherland.

The COAS lauded PMA’s role as the premier training institution of the Pakistan Army and commended the faculty and staff for maintaining high standards of training and grooming the young leaders that formed the backbone of the Pakistan Army.

Dilating upon future challenges in the view of changing dynamics of warfare, the COAS advised the cadets to wholeheartedly focus on training and remain abreast with the latest advancements in technology to prove equal to the task.

“Today is an important milestone in the development and evolution of a great institution like the Pakistan Military Academy. The 4th Pakistan Battalion has shown excellent performance since its inception five years ago,” he underlined.

Addressing the cadets, he said, “Your commitment to dedicate yourself to your homeland is a symbol of fear in the hearts of Pakistan’s enemies.”

The month of August, he said, adding, “reminds us of the eternal sacrifices and historic struggle of our forefathers for freedom.”

The army chief mentioned that the hardworking youths were the pride and capital of the nation.

“The guiding principles of faith, unity and discipline in all the challenges of life are a beacon for you. No power in the world can harm a united nation in any way,” the army chief said.

Despite all the economic and other difficulties after independence, Pakistan not only overcame them but after every challenge it emerged stronger and stronger, he added.

“We overcame terrorism and fully defended the borders of the country,” he said.

Whether it was a conventional war or a response against terrorism, emergency or natural calamities, Pakistan’s armed forces must always live up to the nation’s trust, he said.

In this month of independence, he said, “We cannot forget our Kashmiri brothers. The people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir are the victims of the worst state terrorism and exploitation.”

“I assure you that the hearts of Pakistanis beat with Kashmiris. We have always stood by Kashmir and will continue to do so. The international community must realize that regional peace is an illusion until a peaceful and just resolution of Kashmir issue,” he added.