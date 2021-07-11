PM decides to relaunch PTI in interior Sindh to give PPP tough time

ISLAMABAD: In a major move, Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to open a new front against the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in interior Sindh and top leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have been tasked to lure political bigwigs to join the PTI.

Sources in the PTI have informed Pakistan Today requesting not being identified that the initiative is being spearheaded by Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, former Sindh chief minister Arbab Ghulam Rahim and Opposition Leader in Sindh Haleem Adil Sheikh.

The sources say that either it is recent allegations made by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari during electioneering in Azad Jammu and Kashmir elections, Bilawal’s tirade against Shah Mahmood Qureshi or preparations of the upcoming elections, Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the top leadership of PTI to initiate extensive contacts with other coalition parties including Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM), Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) to achieve the desired results.

“Consultations are underway and important decisions will be taken after consultations. Former Sindh chief minister Dr Arbab Ghulam Rahim is also holding meetings with important personalities. Former Sindh chief minister is considered a political expert on manipulating situation. Federal Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is also playing an important role,” the sources concluded.

The sources said that Rahim may be appointed Governor of Sindh and tasked to lure towards PTI the political bigwigs and noteables of Sindh who had secured good votes in elections held in 2013 and 2018.

The sources said that Arbab Rahim would not only contact the disgruntled party leaders like Liaquat Jatoi, Nadir Khan Leghari, Shehryar Khan Mehr, Jakhranis, Deros, Magsis and Mirzas of Sindh but he would also convince individuals with strong pockets to join the PTI.

The sources said that the prime minister has decided to form Sindh Advisory Committee which will be headed by himself while other members of the committee would include Sindh Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Federal Ministers Asad Umar and Ali Zaidi, Amir Bakhsh Bhutto, Nadir Akmal Leghari, MPA Ali Gohar Mehr, Arbab Ghulam Rahim, Zulfiqar Mirza and others.

Similarly, the sources said that in the next few days, several important leaders from Sindh province are expected to join the PTI. Political bigwigs from Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) from Sindh has been invited to join the PTI.

In this regard, the sources said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has also met several leaders of Sindh, including Matiari, Badin and Ghotki and others in Sindh.

“Key political figures from interior Sindh have been invited to join the ruling party and several leaders will announce their joining the PTI in the coming days,” the sources added.

In addition, the PTI has decided to give a tough time to the PPP, for which Arbab Ghulam Rahim is likely to be given an important post either Sindh governor or special assistant to the PM.