HEADLINES

Eight killed after van falls into Yarkhun River of Chitral

By News Desk

At least eight passengers were killed when a passenger van plunged into Yarkhun River of Chitral on Sunday.

Rescue 1122 officials said the accident occurred when the driver lost control over the vehicle while crossing a bridge.

More than10 passengers were boarded on the van among which two were rescued by locals.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has expressed grief over the falling of a passenger van in a river in Upper Chitral.

He directed the district administration and Rescue department to expedite relief activities to recover the drowned people in the incident.

Previous articleMali coup leader to attend emergency West African summit
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

HEC offers Sri Lanka scholarships for top universities

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission has offered Sri Lankan students to receive education in Pakistan's best universities under a scholarship programme for the country. For...
Read more
HEADLINES

OGRA moves fortnightly POL price revision summary

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority on Sunday moved a price-revision summary of the petroleum products to the quarters concerned for the next...
Read more
NATIONAL

Over 7mn vaccinated against Covid-19: official

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Dr Nausheen Hamid Sunday said more than 7 million people have been administered Covid-19 vaccine doses in...
Read more
HEADLINES

FM, Iraqi minister review different aspects of defence cooperation

BAGHDAD: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Minister of Defence of Iraq Jumaa Inad Saadoun Khattab on Sunday reviewed the progress made on...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan stops official contact with Afghan NSA after expletive-laden tirade

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad has conveyed to Kabul it will no longer conduct official business with its national security chief because of his recent “abusive outburst”...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC to take up sacked judge’s appeal against dismissal

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will take up on Monday the petition of sacked judge of Islamabad High Court Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui challenging the presidential...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Over 7mn vaccinated against Covid-19: official

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Dr Nausheen Hamid Sunday said more than 7 million people have been administered Covid-19 vaccine doses in...

FM, Iraqi minister review different aspects of defence cooperation

Netanyahu in last-minute bid to scupper possible deal to unseat him

Mortar shell hits Afghan wedding, kills at least six

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.