Eight killed after van falls into Yarkhun River of Chitral

At least eight passengers were killed when a passenger van plunged into Yarkhun River of Chitral on Sunday.

Rescue 1122 officials said the accident occurred when the driver lost control over the vehicle while crossing a bridge.

More than10 passengers were boarded on the van among which two were rescued by locals.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has expressed grief over the falling of a passenger van in a river in Upper Chitral.

He directed the district administration and Rescue department to expedite relief activities to recover the drowned people in the incident.