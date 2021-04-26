NATIONAL

Imran calls for collective effort to deal with adverse impacts of Covid-19

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday emphasised the need for a comprehensive national action plan, regional collaboration, and multilateral cooperation to deal with the adverse impacts of Covid-19.

Addressing the virtual opening segment of the 77th Session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) on Monday, the prime minister suggested four key areas of focus to meet the challenge.

He stressed the need to develop pro-poor and inclusive policies and to strengthen public health and social protection systems. He observed these have been the primary objectives for us in Pakistan.

Imran said peace and development must be anchored in human rights, which should be upheld and protected universally. The international community needs to pay special attention to the situations of foreign occupation across the globe.

He said in building back, we have the opportunity to model our economies on more resilient and sustainable grounds. He said ambitious climate action is a way ahead and Pakistan is accordingly implementing policies for green growth.

Imran said there is a dire need to mobilise adequate financing for development. He said for the developing countries, the debt issue must be addressed in a fair and sustainable manner.

He said, with his “Global Initiative on Debt Relief”, Pakistan has been advocating this cause on all world forums. At home, we are implementing corresponding fiscal reforms, he said.

The premier further said that only through enhanced regional and international cooperation we can reopen safely and sustainably, starting with equitable access to affordable vaccines for all.

Avatar
Staff Report

