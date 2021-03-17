CITY

SC orders SHC to review Durrani’s bail in NAB case

By INP

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Sindh High Court (SHC) to review the post-arrest bail it granted to Sindh Assembly speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in a wealth case.

In December 2019, the high court granted bail to the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader in the reference pertaining to possessing assets beyond his known sources of income and directed the Ministry of Interior to place his name on the Exit Control List (ECL).

A three-judge bench of the top court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, ordered the SHC to review its verdict within two months. It further directed the high court to decide the case on the basis of the facts admitted or established on the record.

The Supreme Court further instructed that a bench comprising senior judges should hear the bail request. “There should be a ground for granting bail [in graft cases],” Justice Bandial said.

In July 2018, NAB had approved an inquiry against Durrani over various allegations of corruption.

The first inquiry pertains to an allegation of accumulation of assets beyond known sources of income by Durrani; the second relates to 352 illegal appointments made by him; and the third pertains to embezzlement of funds for the construction of the MPA Hostel and construction of the new Sindh Assembly building, as well as in the appointment of project directors for the said projects.

