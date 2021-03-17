SHC extends PPP leader’s bail in NAB cases

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday extended the pre-arrest bail of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Nisar Khuhro in two cases of wealth beyond means and abuse of authority.

During the proceedings, a prosecutor for National Accountability Bureau (NAB) told the court the probe against Khuhro is on the inquiry stage and a progress report will be presented after the conclusion.

At this, the judge summoned a report from the prosecutor in the next hearing.

Later, the court extended Khuhro’s pre-arrest bail adjourned the hearing.

NAB Sukkur contends the petitioner being the food minister had approved guarantees of post-dated cheques from different mills/traders contrary to the approval granted by the chief minister on the recommendations of officials of the food department for the crop year 2016-17.