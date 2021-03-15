HEADLINES

Universities to conduct online classes for 2 weeks in selected cities: HEC

Education body urges universities to strictly adhere to coronavirus protocols

By News Desk

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Wednesday announced that all universities shall continue to operate as per guidelines issued earlier except for universities in a few cities where online classes will be conducted for two weeks.
The decision was taken following the federal government’s announcement related to the spring holidays across academic institutions in selected cities due to the recent upsurge in Covid-19 cases.
According to a statement released by the HEC in this regard, an exception will be given to universities and higher education institutions (HEIs) in Faisalabad, Lahore, Multan, Sialkot, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad.
“All universities and HEIs in the above-mentioned cities shall remain closed for physical attendance during March 15-28, 2021,” said the statement.
The HEC, however, stressed that academic activities will continue online during this period. Moreover, on-going and pre-scheduled exams can be conducted as planned with the complete observance of Covid-19 health and safety protocols.
“Universities are advised to ensure strict observance of the Covid-19 minimum health and safety protocols i.e., thermal scanning, wearing facemasks, social distancing, availability and regular use of sanitisers, and disinfection of buildings,” the statement said.

