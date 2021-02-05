Public empowerment, relief for masses top priorities: PM

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the present government prioritises empowering the general public, and it is working to strengthen the relationship between the people and the government.

Addressing a briefing on Thursday on the steps taken for good governance, the prime minister said that the incumbent government is working on providing justice to the common man, improvements in the police system, an increase in Pakistani workforce abroad among other measures. He added that the main objective of these reforms is to create ease in the system and ensure the provision of justice in all spheres.

The premier further directed that attention should be paid to deriving solutions to the problem the common man faced and an effective system of punishment and retribution should be introduced.

Chief secretaries from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and Islamabad chief commissioner gave detailed briefings to the prime minister on all steps being taken to improve governance. Islamabad IGP also briefed the meeting on steps being taken to improve policing.

The progress made in amending the Civil Procedure Code at the provincial level, and especially in amending inheritance laws to facilitate the process of giving women their legal right to property, was also briefed upon.

Special Assistant for Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari briefed the meeting on the steps being taken to increase the Pakistani workforce and remittances abroad.

Regarding the increase in the Pakistani workforce abroad, the PM Imran was informed that a three-year strategy and action plan has been formulated that sets out the responsibilities of all the concerned agencies, along with timelines.

Expressing satisfaction over these steps, the premier directed to ensure implementation of timelines to achieve set targets and to keep all relevant parties informed.

Meanwhile, PM Imran said the entire focus of the government is to provide relief to the common man.

He said this while chairing a meeting on Thursday which reviewed the steps taken to bring down the prices of essential commodities.

The premier noted that the price of wheat flour affects the poor people the most, therefore, all administrative measures must be ensured in this regard.

The meeting was informed that the business community is appreciative of the government’s economic policies.

Various proposals were furnished in the meeting to bring down the prices of essential commodities. Apart from the administrative measures, the proposals envisaged use of technology to ensure transparency and discourage exploitation of the growers.

The premier directed that the proposals be given final shape in order to ensure their implementation.