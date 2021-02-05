Opinion

Aljazeera Investigative Report on Bangladesh

Avatar
By Editor's Mail
0
0

There is a shocking investigative report by Al Jazeera TV, titled “All The PM’s Men”, which allegedly exposes the nexus between Bangladesh PM, her COAS and his brothers who are involved in organized crime within the country and abroad. This is the cancer that infects most countries of the Third World, where institutionalized corruption is bleeding their economies. Meagre resources and finances are funneled to off-shore locations and foreign countries which facilitate such irregularities, as long as these people don’t violate laws of their new adopted countries.

This is what happens when paid public office holders of state institutions get involved in dirty power politics in violation of their constitutions and the oath they have taken. If only Bangladesh PM or COAS had chosen to uphold rule of law and the constitution, this ignobility could have been avoided.  It reminds us of the criminal role of MQM thugs with patronage of Musharraf, who held hostage people of Karachi.

Compare this to countries in the First World where Rule of Law and the constitution reigns supreme. We have recently witnessed that the President of the USA, the sole superpower, could not succeed, in getting his military generals to intervene and overturn the mandate of the American people.

General Willey, Chairman Joint Chief of Staff and 7 other senior generals issued a signed “Memorandum For The Joint Force” on 13 January stating “The American people have trusted the Armed Forces of the US to protect them and the Constitution for almost 250 years”. They also reaffirmed that “US military will obey lawful orders from civilian leadership, support civil authorities to protect lives and property, ensure public safety in accordance with the law, and remain fully committed to protecting and defending the Constitution of the US against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”

Ali Malik Tariq

Lahore 

Previous articlePublic empowerment, relief for masses top priorities: PM
Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Secret ballots and term limits

AT PENPOINT Prime Minister Imran Khan’s commitment to democracy itself seems to be in doubt, for he has announced the taking of action against it...
Read more
Comment

Winter in Kashmir – blessing or a curse?

Since schooldays, we have been hearing that due to earth's revolution, seasons are formed and further whenever we used to write an essay on...
Read more
Comment

Changing Global Perceptions on Kashmir

Not only the internal situation of the State of Jammu and Kashmir but the US approach on the issue underwent a significant change over...
Read more
Editorials

Kashmir Solidarity Day

Yet another Kashmir Solidarity Day to commemorate the Kashmiris’ sacrifices. As usual a public holiday, the Prime Minister to address a public gathering in...
Read more
Editorials

Exports surge to be short-lived?

The cotton crop collapse has merely added to Pakistan’s export woes. It is problematic in itself that Pakistan is so dependent on textiles for...
Read more
Letters

Malnutrition, a major problem

Malnutrition is the conditioning of unhealthy food in living organisms in which people are suffering a lot. It is a fact that the majority...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan’s leadership reaffirms support for Kashmiris’ struggle

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan will continue to extend its support to the Kashmiris in their just struggle for the...

Winter in Kashmir – blessing or a curse?

Changing Global Perceptions on Kashmir

Kashmir Solidarity Day

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.