Aljazeera Investigative Report on Bangladesh

There is a shocking investigative report by Al Jazeera TV, titled “All The PM’s Men”, which allegedly exposes the nexus between Bangladesh PM, her COAS and his brothers who are involved in organized crime within the country and abroad. This is the cancer that infects most countries of the Third World, where institutionalized corruption is bleeding their economies. Meagre resources and finances are funneled to off-shore locations and foreign countries which facilitate such irregularities, as long as these people don’t violate laws of their new adopted countries.

This is what happens when paid public office holders of state institutions get involved in dirty power politics in violation of their constitutions and the oath they have taken. If only Bangladesh PM or COAS had chosen to uphold rule of law and the constitution, this ignobility could have been avoided. It reminds us of the criminal role of MQM thugs with patronage of Musharraf, who held hostage people of Karachi.

Compare this to countries in the First World where Rule of Law and the constitution reigns supreme. We have recently witnessed that the President of the USA, the sole superpower, could not succeed, in getting his military generals to intervene and overturn the mandate of the American people.

General Willey, Chairman Joint Chief of Staff and 7 other senior generals issued a signed “Memorandum For The Joint Force” on 13 January stating “The American people have trusted the Armed Forces of the US to protect them and the Constitution for almost 250 years”. They also reaffirmed that “US military will obey lawful orders from civilian leadership, support civil authorities to protect lives and property, ensure public safety in accordance with the law, and remain fully committed to protecting and defending the Constitution of the US against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”

Ali Malik Tariq

Lahore