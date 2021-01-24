HEADLINES

Pakistan stresses role of international community for children’s right to education in IOK

As the world observes International Day of Education on Monday, Pakistan highlighted the plight of children in Indian Occupied Kashmir suffering from inhuman military siege and “digital holocaust”

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday drew the attention of international community particularly the United Nations to bring an end to the plight of Kashmiri children being denied their right to education.
As the world observes International Day of Education on Monday (January 25), Pakistan highlighted the plight of children in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) suffering from inhuman military siege and “digital holocaust”.
“On International Day of Education, we draw attention of (international) community especially (United Nations) to plight of children of IOK, who remain deprived of their right to education due to continued inhuman military siege and digital holocaust imposed by India,” the Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson said in a stateme

