World

Sulawesi quake death toll at 81 as Indonesia battles series of disasters

By Agencies

JAKARTA: A powerful earthquake that struck Indonesia’s Sulawesi island last week has killed at least 81 people and displaced more than 19,000, the country’s disaster mitigation agency said, as search and rescue efforts continued on Monday.

The 6.2-magnitude quake, part of a string of disasters to hit the Southeast Asian archipelago in recent weeks, struck West Sulawesi in the early hours of Friday morning, sending thousands fleeing from their beds.

Disaster mitigation spokesman Raditya Jati said in a statement on Monday that 81 people were confirmed to have died, while more than 250 had been seriously injured.

There was also significant damage to hundreds of homes, a mall, a hospital and several hotels.

With thousands displaced, authorities were also working to stem the spread of the coronavirus among evacuees, including by conducting rapid antigen tests, the official said.

Aside from the earthquake, the world’s fourth-most populous country also suffered a plane crash on Jan. 9 that killed 62 people as well as a deadly landslide in Java and the eruption of the Merapi and Semeru volcanoes.

And President Joko Widodo was due to fly to the province of South Kalimantan on Borneo island on Monday to view flood damage after at least 15 people had died following weeks of torrential rains.

Straddling the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Indonesia is regularly hit by earthquakes. In 2018, a devastating 7.5-magnitude quake and subsequent tsunami struck the city of Palu, in Sulawesi, killing thousands.

The country’s meteorology agency has warned of aftershocks in Sulawesi, along with the risk of extreme weather and other flood dangers in the coming weeks.

Previous articleIn final Trump administration days, Israel approves new settler homes
Next articleFormer France PM Balladur on trial over ‘Karachi affair’ kickbacks
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

China to sanction US officials for ‘nasty behaviour’ over Taiwan

BEIJING: US officials who have engaged in “nasty behaviour” over Chinese-claimed Taiwan will face sanctions, China’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday, after Washington lifted...
Read more
World

In final Trump administration days, Israel approves new settler homes

TEL AVIV: Israel approved on Sunday plans to build hundreds of new settler homes in the occupied West Bank, projects it is advancing in...
Read more
World

Kremlin critic Navalny detained after landing in Moscow

MOSCOW: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was arrested Sunday at a Moscow airport as he tried to enter the country from Germany, where he...
Read more
World

Trump, in wave of Tuesday pardons, so far not planning to pardon himself

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump at this point is opting not to issue a pardon for himself as he prepares an expansive list of...
Read more
Top Headlines

Gunmen kill two female Supreme Court judges in Afghanistan: police

KABUL: Unidentified gunmen killed two female judges from Afghanistan’s Supreme Court on Sunday morning, police said, adding to a wave of assassinations in Kabul...
Read more
World

In wheelchair, paraplegic Lai Chi-wai climbs up skyscraper in Hong Kong

HONG KONG: Lai Chi-wai became the first in Hong Kong to climb more than 250 meters of a skyscraper while strapped into a wheelchair...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Army kills two TTP terrorists in S Waziristan

-- Militants had attacked a military convoy in October last ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Army killed two terrorists belonging to the proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) during...

SHC summons LG secy over shortage of anti-rabies vaccines

Historic K2 team make it back safely to base camp

Arnab leaks show Modi used ‘military adventurism’ to win election: Imran

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.