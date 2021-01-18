World

In final Trump administration days, Israel approves new settler homes

By Agencies

TEL AVIV: Israel approved on Sunday plans to build hundreds of new settler homes in the occupied West Bank, projects it is advancing in the final days of the pro-settlement Trump administration.

The planned construction, on land captured by Israel in the 1967 war that Palestinians seek as part of a future state, was announced on Monday by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu ordered the plans advanced and on Sunday, a government committee gave final ratification for 365 homes and preliminary approval for another 415, said the Israeli anti-settlement group Peace Now, which monitored the session.

A spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemned the construction as illegal, accusing Israel of making a “pre-emptive attempt […] to undermine any effort by [incoming] US President Joe Biden to relaunch the stalled peace process”.

In a statement, the European Union said Israel’s latest decision to advance the plans “is contrary to international law and further undermines the prospects of a viable two-state solution”.

The government committee’s website was not immediately updated with details of Sunday’s moves, which were also reported by Israel’s main media outlets.

Settler leaders have voiced concern that once he takes office as president on Wednesday, Biden, a Democrat who has been critical of Israeli settlement activity in the past, will try to slow housing construction.

Peace Now said approval of the new settler housing “needlessly sets Israel on a collision course with the incoming Biden administration”.

Most countries view Israeli settlements as violating international law. Israel disputes this, citing historical, political and biblical links to the West Bank, where more than 440,000 Israeli settlers now live among 3 million Palestinians.

President Donald Trump has effectively backed Israel’s right to build West Bank settlements by abandoning a long-held US position that they break international law.

He also has won Israeli praise and drawn Palestinian anger by recognising contested Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and moving the US Embassy there. US-backed peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians broke down in 2014.

Previous articleKremlin critic Navalny detained after landing in Moscow
Next articleSulawesi quake death toll at 81 as Indonesia battles series of disasters
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

China to sanction US officials for ‘nasty behaviour’ over Taiwan

BEIJING: US officials who have engaged in “nasty behaviour” over Chinese-claimed Taiwan will face sanctions, China’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday, after Washington lifted...
Read more
World

Sulawesi quake death toll at 81 as Indonesia battles series of disasters

JAKARTA: A powerful earthquake that struck Indonesia’s Sulawesi island last week has killed at least 81 people and displaced more than 19,000, the country’s...
Read more
World

Kremlin critic Navalny detained after landing in Moscow

MOSCOW: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was arrested Sunday at a Moscow airport as he tried to enter the country from Germany, where he...
Read more
World

Trump, in wave of Tuesday pardons, so far not planning to pardon himself

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump at this point is opting not to issue a pardon for himself as he prepares an expansive list of...
Read more
Top Headlines

Gunmen kill two female Supreme Court judges in Afghanistan: police

KABUL: Unidentified gunmen killed two female judges from Afghanistan’s Supreme Court on Sunday morning, police said, adding to a wave of assassinations in Kabul...
Read more
World

In wheelchair, paraplegic Lai Chi-wai climbs up skyscraper in Hong Kong

HONG KONG: Lai Chi-wai became the first in Hong Kong to climb more than 250 meters of a skyscraper while strapped into a wheelchair...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Army kills two TTP terrorists in S Waziristan

-- Militants had attacked a military convoy in October last ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Army killed two terrorists belonging to the proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) during...

SHC summons LG secy over shortage of anti-rabies vaccines

Historic K2 team make it back safely to base camp

Arnab leaks show Modi used ‘military adventurism’ to win election: Imran

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.