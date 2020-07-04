Imran asks minister to consult CII over Hindu temple issue

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday directed Federal Religious Affairs Minister Pir Noorul Haq Qadri to consult the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) on the issue of construction of a Hindu temple in the federal capital.

During the meeting, the minister appraised the premier about the sensitivity of the issue and reaction coming from the religious and political circles.

Qadri said that the Hindu members of the parliament had filed an application with the Human Rights Commission in 2017 for the construction of a place of worship.

“At the request of the Ministry of Human Rights, the Capital Development Authority allotted space for the temple in 2017. They had also requested the Ministry of Religious Affairs for funds for the temple’s construction,” he said.

He added that the minority community was told earlier that Ministry of Religious Affairs does not release funds for the construction of minority places of worship, but repairs and renovates them and that the minister had forwarded the request to the premier. The CDA is responsible for providing space for religious places of worship in Islamabad.

The spokesperson for religious affairs said that Pakistan as a state and government would protect the rights of minorities as enshrined in the constitution. “The Hindu community is building the temple with its own resources.”

According to reports, the PM would decide to release funds of the construction of the temple after considering all social and religious aspects.