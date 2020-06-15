PM wants special cell for resolving construction sector’s issues

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed for setting up a special cell under the Naya Pakistan Housing Authority and comprising representatives from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), relevant ministries, provincial governments and their departments concerned for better coordination and fast track resolution of the construction-related issues.

He was chairing a meeting to review progress on the steps taken under Naya Pakistan Housing project for the construction of houses for the low income group and promotion of construction sector.

Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Lt Gen (r) Chairman Anwar Ali Haider and senior officials whereas SBP Governor Reza Baqir, former finance minister Shaukat Tareen, Arif Habeeb, Mudassar Khan, Aqeel Kareem Dhedhi, Hassan Bakhshi and others attended the meeting via video link, according to a press release.

During the meeting, the prime minister directed that with the consultation of commercial banks, the recommendations formulated by a think tank for expediting construction under the Naya Pakistan Housing project, should be finalised so that creation of financial resources for the construction of houses could be ensured.

Addressing the participants, he said the government was providing Rs30 billion for the completion of Naya Pakistan Housing project so that it could be expedited to provide affordable residences to the low income groups.

He said due to coronavirus pandemic, the government paid special attention to the promotion of construction sector to ensure provision of houses to the low income groups, besides creating employment opportunities for labourers and the poor people.