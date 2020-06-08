Shehbaz Gill’s remarks on Chinese investment draws ire on social media

LAHORE: A video of Shehbaz Gill, special assistant to the prime minister on political communication, in which he is seen criticising the colossal Chinese investment arriving in Pakistan amid the much-debated $62 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has attracted major flak on social media.

Chinese investment on CPEC projects, part of Beijing’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), has been a matter of debate since its inflow began following the inauguration of initial projects in Gwadar in 2016.

“Is Chinese investment beneficial for Pakistan? Being a business professor, I would say no, not at all” Gill says in his speech which appears to be delivered at a seminar.

“Chinese culture is very different. I love China too. I’m not saying I’m against China […] but [they possess a] very different culture.”

“The way you see things very differently. The way you see society is very differently,” he further says, adding: “Pakistanis do not know anything about Chinese culture at all.”

“They know more about [the] US or any other European country than China. So, in any way, they are not ready to engage in that business or in that trade [sic].”

Correction: December 2017. — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) June 7, 2020

According to Gill, the speech was delivered in December 2017 at a conference that also had PTI leader Asad Umar and anchorperson Dr Moeed Pirzada in attendance.

The PM’s aide further said that some people were using the cherry-picked snippet to give the matter a wrong impression.

The video also earned retweets from secretary general of the main opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Ahsan Iqbal and Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs Chairperson Mushahid Hussain Syed who termed the video as “shocking” and “unacceptable”.

Shocking & unacceptable statement from an official spokesman of Govt of Pakistan, music to ears of our enemies who’d love to hear such language about our best friend! When Ahsan Iqbal @betterpakistan was Planning Minister, there was political ownership of CPEC, no longer it seems https://t.co/G1ld50fs9P — Mushahid Hussain (@Mushahid) June 7, 2020

Sharing the video on his Twitter, Iqbal demanded the sacking of Gill.