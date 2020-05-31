Foreign productions will ‘ruin’ domestic entertainment industry, says Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday became the latest person to jump on the Ertugrul controversy bandwagon as he said that foreign productions will “ruin” the domestic entertainment industry.

The minister took to Twitter to express his “surprise” at the state-owned broadcaster Pakistan Television (PTV) for “taking pride [in] other countries’ productions”.

“Surprised on @PTVHomeOfficial taking pride [in] other countries productions, you guys must focus on Pak productions otherwise foreign dramas ll ruin Pak productions, its always cheap to import foreign dramas but this ll have devastating long term effect on our own programming,” he tweeted.

Dirilis (Resurrection) Ertugrul, based on the life and times of the 13th-century Muslim Oghuz Turk leader, Ertugrul, took the country by storm, smashing television records.

The series has earned praise for its focus on historical figures from the Muslim world who have been framed as role models for Pakistani youths, and the Urdu-language version of the show has racked up more than 300 million views on YouTube alone.

Dubbed as the Muslim Game of Thrones, the series was aired following the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan who, according to his then aide on information and broadcast Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, wanted to “protect our social, cultural and religious norms.”

However, the series triggered a debate in Pakistan with many celebrities voicing concerns that foreign content will ultimately prove harmful for local content consumption.