PTM leader Arif Wazir dies after being attacked

ISLAMABAD: Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader Arif Wazir, who was attacked by unidentified assailants outside his home in Wana, South Waziristan a day earlier, died in Islamabad on Saturday.

The news was confirmed by Wana Station House Officer (SHO) Usman Khan who said that Wazir had passed away after being shifted to Islamabad for treatment.

According to an official, Wazir was strolling outside his residence in Ghwa Khwa near Wana on Friday when armed persons opened fire from a moving vehicle. The official said that Wazir received life-threatening injuries.

He was initially admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Wana, but later shifted to an undisclosed hospital in Islamabad.

The deceased was the first cousin of PTM lawmaker Ali Wazir.

