Indian cargo plane lands at Islamabad airport for fuel

An Indian cargo plane landed at Islamabad International Airport for fuel re-filling on Saturday, reported a local media outlet.

The Indian cargo aircraft DM 2112 took a flight from the Kolkata Airport and landed in Islamabad for 40 minutes. The plane took off for Georgia after the refuelling.

On April 4 also, Pakistan’s Air Traffic Controller (ATC) praised India flights for operating relief flights amid the coronavirus crisis. Air India was operating special flights from India to Frankfurt with relief materials and evacuated European and Canadian nationals, who were stranded in India amid the coronavirus crisis.