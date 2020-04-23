Jawwad Rafique Malik appointed as new Punjab CS

LAHORE: The government on Thursday removed Major (r) Azam Suleman and posted Jawwad Rafique Malik in his place as the Punjab chief secretary.

According to a notification by the Establishment Division, Major (r) Azam Suleman BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Services (PAS) has been transferred and directed to report to the Establishment Division.

Similarly, the cabinet secretariat has also issued a notification about the posting of Jawwad Rafique Malik that read, “Jawwad Rafique Malik, a BS-22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), presently posted as Communication Division secretary, is transferred and posted as Punjab chief secretary with immediate effect and until further orders.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Jawwad also served as National Highway Authority (NHA) chairman and was promoted to the rank of federal secretary in 2017 where he served from April 2017 to December 2017.

He is batchmate of Sikandar Sultan Raja, Fawad Hasan Fawad, Rizwan Ahmed, Allah Dino Khawaja and Zafarullah Khan.

Before serving in the federal government, he served in the government of Punjab as the provincial health secretary and Lahore commissioner.