Balochistan govt makes face masks mandatory

In order to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Balochistan government on Saturday told citizens to wear face masks when going outside.

According to the Liaquat Shahwani, the citizens have been urged to wear masks or to cover their faces with any cloth in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“This will help the government in controlling over the pandemic,” Shahwani said and added that strict action would be taken if any citizen was found violating the orders.

As of Saturday, the country has recorded 144 deaths and 7,650 cases ever since the pandemic hit Pakistan. Punjab accounts for the most COVID-19 infections, with 3,410 cases. Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have so far reached 2,355, 351, 1,077, respectively. Islamabad has 163 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan has 250 cases whereas Azad Kashmir has 48 cases so far. The recoveries stand at 1,832.

Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the US authority on public health, revised its official guidelines to recommend wearing a “face covering” in certain public settings.

A prominent public health leader in China also argues for widespread use of masks in public. The director general of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, George Gao, told Science that the U.S. and Europe are making a “big mistake” with people not wearing masks during this pandemic. Specifically, he said, mask use helps tamp down the risk presented by people who may be infected but aren’t yet showing symptoms.