Bilawal criticises PTI govt for having ‘its priorities wrong’

Pakistan People ‘s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday criticised the federal government for announcing an incentive package for the construction sector while ignoring frontline workers such as doctors, nurses, or daily wagers.

The PPP chairman took to Twitter and criticised the federal government for having “its priorities wrong”.

“Our value for profit over human life is driving our response to a health crisis,” he critiqued.

In the middle of global pandemic, we have not announced major relief packages for our doctors, nurses, frontline fighters or even daily wage earners who have been hardest hit by lockdown. However, Pakistan has announced major relief for construction industry during #COVID2019 1/2 — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) April 17, 2020

The PPP chairman cautioned that the entire country could suffer due to the current policies of the government, urging leaders to support the healthcare system and labourers.

“Support our health care system. Support our laborers. Support those who need it most,” he said.

Earlier on Friday, the federal cabinet approved an ordinance for the construction industry that will give special tax breaks to builders and land developers as businesses suffer due to the spread of the novel coronavirus in Pakistan and across the world.

The tax breaks will be applicable as soon as the ordinance is officially notified, sources told Geo News. Under the ordinance, those investing in land development schemes will not be asked about the sources or origin of their investments into the schemes.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had earlier this month said the government would announce a Rs100 billion package for the construction industry as it tries to keep the country afloat amid the coronavirus epidemic.

“We have decided we will give necessary incentives to the construction industry in order to provide job opportunities to people during this time of crisis,” PM Imran said while addressing a ceremony in Islamabad.