Three children burnt to death as fire engulfs five houses

GHOTKI: Three children were burnt to death in a fire that engulfed five houses near Dad Leghari town on Sunday.

The fire broke out in the kitchen of a house due as a stove malfunctioned and quicky engulfed five houses, belonging to Jalal, Lalu Bheel and others, in village Shakil Mahar near Dad Leghari in district Ghotki of Sindh.

As a result, two boys and a girl were burnt to death. The bodies of the victims were completely charred.

All goods and valuables kept in the houses were also reduced to ashes.

The police said that the bodies were unidentifiable as they were completely burned.