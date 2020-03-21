Shehbaz demands complete lockdown to curb coronavirus

LAHORE: President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday demanded a nation-wide lockdown due to the growing threat of coronavirus.

National Assembly’s Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif said that the government should immediately take steps for a lockdown of the country and warned of a terrible human tragedy in the event of any delay by the government.

The former chief minister also expressed concerns about the worsening situation of the economy and asked the government to take appropriate steps at the national level for improving the economic situation of the country.

Shehbaz Sharif also urged the government to ensure the provision of protective gear and other essential supplies to doctors and other medical staff across the country. He further said that the government should take notice of incidents like lack of testing kits, doctors contracting the virus in KP and large gathering is Lahore and other parts of the country.