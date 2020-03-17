Sindh govt to lock down province as virus toll reaches 236

— 736 suspected patients quarantined in DG Khan

— KP sends govt employees aged 50 or above on 15-day leave

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: The Sindh government on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown of the province for 15 days amid a surge in coronavirus cases that have touched 236 across the country, majority of them emanating from the province.

In light of the new directives, shopping malls and restaurants will remain closed; however, grocery stores, fish markets, and pharmacies will remain open. Police contingents will be deployed at all supermarkets of the city.

The provincial government has also decided to shut down the inter-city bus service and government offices from Thursday. Sea View and other public recreational spots will also be closed.

The provincial authorities have reported dozens of new cases in Sindh, Punjab, and Balochistan, taking the total number of cases to 236 across the country. Sindh authorities confirmed 27 new cases of the novel coronavirus.

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Information Murtaza Wahab announced the new cases through Twitter.

Wahab said a total of 274 pilgrims were tested out of which 134 tested positive in Sukkur. In the rest of Sindh, 38 patients tested positive out of which 36 are under treatment while two have recovered. Five out of the latest patients had recently returned from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, the Balochistan government confirmed six new cases in Quetta, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in Balochistan to 16. According to the spokesperson for the Balochistan government Liaquat Ali Shahwani, the affected individuals are under treatment at the Sheikh Zayed Hospital.

In Punjab, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that the number of cases in Punjab has risen to 26. The previous tally for the province was eight. “We are testing all the suspected patients and 736 zaireen quarantined in DG Khan. 1,276 zaireen coming from Taftan will also be quarantined,” he added. Earlier in the day, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid confirmed six new cases in the province.

Addressing a press conference alongside Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan, Dr Yasmin announced that the cases were reported from Dera Ghazi Khan where some 750 suspects – all pilgrims who had just returned from Iran through Taftan border – were quarantined a day earlier.

“Our job right now is to mitigate [the spread]. This is why a medical emergency was declared in the province a few days ago,” she said, adding: “Do not think of this as a holiday. We want to have the minimum number of people coming out of their homes [during this period].”

When inquired, the health minister maintained Punjab would bear the biggest burden when it comes to coronavirus cases in the country. “Right now we have around 750 zaireen (pilgrims) that are being tested for the virus. The next batch of pilgrims is approximately 1,200 people, therefore, our number of patients will be greater [than Sindh].”

Dr Yasmin said that the Punjab government will keep the public informed about the situation on a daily basis.

While, according to the official data, no deaths due to coronavirus have been recorded as of yet, a suspected virus patient in Lahore died earlier in the day.

According to Punjab Health Department Secretary Kaiser Sharif, the patient was admitted in the isolation ward of Mayo Hospital on Monday night. He had been tested for coronavirus and his results were expected to be received today afternoon.

When asked, Dr Yasmin, while confirming the man’s death, said that his test results are awaited. She said that this information will be shared with the media when it arrives.

“His condition […] he was comatose and had a bleeding disorder. We had taken his sample [prior to his death] and have sent it for testing. I will only confirm the case when the test results come back positive.”

She added that the patient had traveled from Iran to Muscat before coming to Pakistan. “We kept him in isolation because he had a really strong case history,” she said.

KP TO QUARANTINE PILGRIMS:

Today, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government decided to quarantine pilgrims arriving in Dera Ismail Khan through the Taftan border crossing with Iran.

According to Ajmal Wazir, Adviser to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Information, some 250 people arriving into DI Khan from the Taftan Border will be quarantined at Gomal Medical College.

Speaking at a news conference in Peshawar, Wazir announced that groceries and other amenities have already been made available at the quarantine facility on special directives of the chief minister.

The development comes amid reports of ineffective quarantine procedures many of those are reported to be among those who had been held at a quarantine camp at the Taftan crossing.

Wazir also urged citizens to not panic after the province reported 15 cases of coronavirus in a single go a day earlier.

“There is no need to be worried but precautions are very necessary. Avoid going out, stay away from people who have a high temperature and wash your hands,” he said.

Wazir also recalled that Khyber Pakhtunkwa does not have any secondary transmission case yet, all the people who tested positive are people who returned from across the border.

As part of our safety measures, he said, we are considering closing government offices. All government employees aged 50 and above will be given a 15-day paid leave and prisoners’ sentences will be reduced by two months.

“Police training in all training centers across the province have been postponed and police officers have been asked to come back to duty […] schools have also been shut,” he added.

Wazir said the KP government had started interacting with the clerics, it would brief them and bring them on board. He added that he would soon address a joint press conference with these religious leaders and bring forward a plan to tackle the disease.