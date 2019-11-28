Mother of youth killed by police demands justice, laments police corruption

The mother of a Karachi youth who was murdered last week by police when they fired at his vehicle before fleeing the crime site said on Thursday that she would not forgive anyone for the loss of her child while demanding justice for the loss of her child.

“My son was murdered and this is not an ordinary thing. Give me my son back or give me justice. I will not forgive anyone,” she added.

The statement was made during a press conference held by the relatives of slain Nabeel Hoodhboy, during which the victim’s family demanded justice for the incident that took place last Friday.

“Police opened fire on Nabeel’s car which was not moving. Instead of taking Nabeel to the hospital, police fled from the scene,” Sheikh Javed, the family’s lawyer, emphasised.

The lawyer added that such incidents have taken place before in district south of the city and are becoming a little too common now in the city of Karachi as a whole.

He warned that such incidents they will keep happening if people did not raise their voices against police brutality.

“Police were not including anti-terrorism provisions in the case,” he revealed while further pointing out the unceasing blatant corruption of policemen who did not take any action against their colleagues. “Not even the Superintendent of Police (SP) or station house officer (SHO) was suspended after the boy’s killing,” he said.

The lawyer said that parents of the victim wanted justice so that the same thing did not happen to anyone else.

Deceased Nabeel’s mother added that a naya Pakistan was not possible while incidents of police crimes continued. “The police exists to protect people, not for killing unarmed citizens,” she lamented.

“We request the chief minister (CM) to take notice of the incident,” said Sheikh. “According to us, the investigation is moving at a very slow pace.”

Officials of Karachi police last week allegedly shot and killed an unarmed man while injuring another near the Cantonment Railway Station, according to local media channels.

According to the details, police officials had been chasing the two men, who were in a car, and fired on them just as they stopped the vehicle near the railway station.

The injured was identified as Raza Imam, who in a statement made to the police, said that the deceased was a friend with whom he was returning home after dinner when police started chasing them. He told that they stopped the car at the railway station after realising that the police were following them but heard gunshots immediately. Imam added that he and his friend used to run an import and export business.

According to Senior Superintendent Police South Sheeraz Nazeer, the police officials used a 9mm pistol to fire on the car after it stopped following a ‘lengthy chase’.