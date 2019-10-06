Genuine reservations of business community to be addressed: NAB

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal on Sunday held a press conference in Islamabad, in which he rejected some of the reservations of the business community and traders against NAB.

“We are being watched by some as an institution that is solely responsible for the current economic crisis in the country. We have our boundaries and we try to work within it. Positive criticism is always welcome but targetting without any reason merits a reply. We are working against corruption and those who get involved in scams,” he said.

“Some of the traders’ opinions regarding NAB are unreasonable and I refute some of the business community’s concerns about the bureau,” he asserted.

“Instead we are trying to provide the business community a better environment to work in, where they won’t have to worry about giving kickbacks or ransom to anyone official for their projects,” he also said.

“Traders expressed reservations over NAB during their meeting with the PM Imran Khan and Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa,” he said.

“NAB is an institution that is working tirelessly to make Pakistan a corruption-free country. It’s not our job to make business policies or try to meddle in affairs of investors,” he added.

“NAB has no role in increasing or decreasing dollar rate,” he said.

While concluding the presser, he affirmed that NAB will try its best to address the genuine grievances of the business community.