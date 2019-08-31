Govt launches its own mineral water to cut expenses

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry announced on Saturday that the ministry has launched its very own mineral water to cut costs at government offices.

The Pakistan Council of Research and Water Resources (PCRWR) has prepared a 500ml water bottle named “Safe Drinking Water”, the minister said in a statement.

The mineral water bottles will first be used at PM office, President House and Parliament House, he said, adding that the water costs Re1 per litre.

In the first phase, Chaudhry said, it will be introduced at government offices after which it will be made available to the general public.

He said the PCRWR has collected water samples from around the country for the survey, adding that the ratio of salts in the water was examined in the survey.

According to the ratio of salts in water samples collected from all tehsils, water plants would be established in these areas with the help of private companies.