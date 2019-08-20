Will fight Kashmir issue with Shaheed Bhutto’s philosophy, says Bilawal

ASTORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said that the Kashmir issue will be resolved by applying the philosophy of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

He called India’s action of revoking Kashmir’s status akin to an attack on Muslim ummah and United Nations (UN).

He was addressing a gathering at Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and further said that we are standing with our Kashmiri brothers in these trying times and will not sit and watch like incapable Imran Khan.

“Those who promised jobs are the one who are snatching it, those who promised houses are now depriving people to afford a decent place to live. People are unable to live with dignity anymore due to failed economic policies of this government,” he added.

Bilawal also criticised the government on sending Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz to jail and said that this was only done to satisfy Imran Khan’s ego.

Gilgit Baltistan enjoyed great privilege during the PPP tenure and they’ll be given all the rights they deserve if PPP forms government again.