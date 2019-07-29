ISI, IB, police chiefs meet CJP to discuss SAARCLAW conference security

ISLAMABAD: The chiefs of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Intelligence Bureau (IB), and the Islamabad police met the Chief Justice of Pakistan to discuss security matters linked to the upcoming South Asian Association for Regional Co-operation in Law (SAARCLAW) conference.

In the official statement issued by the Supreme Court, it was stated that a high-level meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa at the Supreme Court in Islamabad.

The meeting was also attended by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmad to discuss in detail the security arrangements concerning the forthcoming SAARCLAW conference.

Director General (DG) ISI Lt General Faiz Hameed, DG IB Dr Mohammad Suleman Khan, and Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad Police Mohammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan also attended the meeting along with SAARCLAW office-bearers.

The attendees in the conference scheduled to be held in September include Chief justices, judges, and lawyers of SAARC member countries.

In the meeting, issues related to the issuance of visas to delegates, security of the delegates, other travel arrangements, hotel accommodations/rooms and related matters were discussed, as per statement.